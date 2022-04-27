Lander transfer Makaila Cange joins CCU women’s basketball

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University women’s basketball program and head coach Kevin Pederson are excited to announce the addition of Makaila Cange from Lander University, to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

The Douglasville, Ga. native played three seasons for coach Pederson at Lander, where she was a two-time WBCA All-American, two-time D2CCA Honorable Mention All-American, two-time Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year, two-time first-team All-PBC, and CoSIDA second-team Academic All-American.

“Makaila is exactly the type of student-athlete we want to attract to Coastal Carolina. She is a high performer on and off the court,” said Pederson. “Aside from being an absolute great person to be around, her intelligence, work ethic, and experience will go a long way towards helping us accomplish our goals.”

Cange recorded 17 double-doubles during the 2021-22 season to finish the year averaging a double-double with 19.0 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game. The 5′ 11″ forward recorded a career-high 43 points against Augusta on Jan. 12 by going 16-of-18 from the floor and 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

During her sophomore campaign last year, she led the Peach Belt with double-doubles (16), made field goals (139), field-goal percentage (.665), total rebounds (293, offensive rebounds per game (4.0), defensive rebounds per game (9.3), and total rebounds per game (13.3). Cange also recorded 17.4 points per game to average a double-double on the 2020-21 season.

