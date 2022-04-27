Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where authorities said three people were shot.

Deputies were called to the shooting on Wachesaw Road, which is off Highway 17 Bypass.

The sheriff’s office said that due to the nature of the incident, deputies don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

At this point, it’s not clear if anyone is in custody in connection to the case. The conditions of those shot are also not known at this time.

