Guilty plea from South Carolina man in Capitol breach case

FBI agents found Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry in more security footage after witnesses identified them.
FBI agents found Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry in more security footage after witnesses identified them.(FBI)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man has plead guilty in a Capitol riot case.

Prosecutors with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Elliot Bishai pleaded guilty on April 25, 2022 to multiple charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Investigators said Bishai was identified in a photo from inside the Capitol during the breach. He was also identified in footage that showed him making entry into the building through a broken window.

More evidence in the case said Bishai was identified through his Snapchat location and through multiple videos on social media and security cameras.

Other people in the case include Elias Irizarry and Grayson Sherill who were also identified by investigators. Bishai and Irizarry were both cades in a Civil Air Patrol together.

He was arrested on March 16, 2021 and made his initial appearance in court on March 22, 2021.

Bishai is facing charges that include:

  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds  
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

RELATED STORIES:

The plea agreement says Bishai may face up to six months in prison and fines from $500 up to $9,500.

Full details on the case can be found at the link here.

