Former Coastal guard Ebrima Dibba commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - This offseason has seen a number of changes for the Coastal Carolina men’s basketball program. A handful of players have entered the portal, one is heading to the NBA Draft, and an assistant coach has left for a new school.

Of the seven Chants that have entered the portal, one has found a new home. This morning, redshirt junior guard announced on his Instagram that he will be transferring to South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks.

Dibba, a 6′6″ guard, has been a staple in the Coastal lineup the past few seasons. During his time in Conway, he averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Dibba shot 45 percent from the field and 79 percent from the free throw line in four years.

He leaves CCU ranking third all-time in program history in assists with 468. Dibba missed most of the 2019-20 season with an injury, but during his three full seasons in teal, he led the Chants in assists each year. The past two seasons, he led not only the team but the entire Sun Belt Conference in assists with 143 in 2020-21 and 173 in 2021-22.

Dibba is the fourth player to commit to the Gamecocks and first-year head coach Lamont Paris since April 16.

