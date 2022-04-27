FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns, tracking weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While not a washout, rain chances return to the forecast over the weekend.

THURSDAY

Beautiful forecast ahead for Thursday with low humidity and sunny skies. We’re off to a cooler start, some 40s inland of the Waterway, but quickly climb into the 70s for Thursday afternoon.

Beautiful day ahead (WMBF)

FRIDAY

More of the same Friday as we end the workweek under full sunshine. Afternoon highs will once again hold in the lower 70s for Friday.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Changes are set to arrive by the weekend. Temperatures begin to increase with more moisture entering the region. We’ll start with more clouds throughout the day Saturday. We may turn mostly cloudy at times with scattered showers, and a few storms, possible Saturday afternoon.

Sunday features a similar, summer-like forecast, with pop-up afternoon storms likely. The best chance of rain both days will remain inland of the Waterway, meaning most beach plans will be fine through Sunday.

AFternoon highs continue to climb with the mid-70s along the Grand Strand, lower 80s back inland by Sunday.

Rain returns to the forecast (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The warm weather continues into next week with everybody joining the 80s through mid-week.

The warmth continues to build into next week (WMBF)

