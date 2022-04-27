Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns, tracking weekend rain chances

Afternoon storm chances return this weekend
Afternoon storm chances return this weekend(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While not a washout, rain chances return to the forecast over the weekend.

THURSDAY

Beautiful forecast ahead for Thursday with low humidity and sunny skies. We’re off to a cooler start, some 40s inland of the Waterway, but quickly climb into the 70s for Thursday afternoon.

Beautiful day ahead
Beautiful day ahead(WMBF)

FRIDAY

More of the same Friday as we end the workweek under full sunshine. Afternoon highs will once again hold in the lower 70s for Friday.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Changes are set to arrive by the weekend. Temperatures begin to increase with more moisture entering the region. We’ll start with more clouds throughout the day Saturday. We may turn mostly cloudy at times with scattered showers, and a few storms, possible Saturday afternoon.

Sunday features a similar, summer-like forecast, with pop-up afternoon storms likely. The best chance of rain both days will remain inland of the Waterway, meaning most beach plans will be fine through Sunday.

AFternoon highs continue to climb with the mid-70s along the Grand Strand, lower 80s back inland by Sunday.

Rain returns to the forecast
Rain returns to the forecast(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The warm weather continues into next week with everybody joining the 80s through mid-week.

The warmth continues to build into next week
The warmth continues to build into next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Horry County police investigating shots fired off CCU campus
Britton Scott Goodwin, former Scotland High band director
Scotland High band director faces charges for alleged sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Sunshine and cooler weather just in time for the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Clear skies to end the work week
heather thomas carolina forest
April 26, 2022: Shelfie Season
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach pursues grant for new emergency mass communication system
Emergency, traffic alerts on smartphone
Myrtle Beach pursues grant for new emergency mass communication system