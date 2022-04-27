FIRST ALERT: Clear skies to end the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front has moved through and the clouds are clearing out this morning, bringing a nice forecast through the end of the work week.

TODAY

We’re starting off the day cooler than the previous couple of mornings. Temperatures will be in the low-mid 50s this morning as the skies quickly begin to clear out. The day will be filled with abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures today.

Sunny skies, breezy winds and a highs in the lower 70s today. (WMBF)

Winds will be breezy, out of the north at 15-20 mph today. Sunny skies and temperatures in the low-mid 70s will be the main story for today. Overall, a nice day on tap for any outdoor plans.

TOMORROW

Lows overnight will fall into the mid-upper 40s. We’re going to start Thursday morning off with the coolest morning of the week.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s. (WMBF)

As we go throughout the day Thursday, temperatures will increase to the low-mid 70s through the afternoon. It’s going to be another stunning day with sunshine in the forecast. High pressure will continue have a grip on the forecast not only for Thursday but even for Friday with highs in the mid 70s once again.

WEEKEND

Temperatures through the weekend will remain comfortable. Highs will reach the mid-upper 70s on Saturday before we see the return of the 80s inland by Sunday afternoon. Each day this weekend will have the chance for a few pop up showers and storms in the afternoon.

We're holding onto a 30% chance of showers and storms. (WMBF)

The best chance of showers and storms looks to arrive Sunday afternoon and into the start of next week. Pop up showers and storms will increase to 30% for both of those afternoons for both Sunday and Monday. Regardless, don’t cancel any plans!

