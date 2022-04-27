Deputies: Suspects in custody following Dollar General robbery in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people are in custody after a robbery in Florence County, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Deputies were responded to an alarm call Tuesday night at the Dollar General on Howe Springs Road, which authorities said turned out to be an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected robbers drove off in a car and headed toward South Irby Street.

The suspect vehicle was spotted at a convenience store on Green Acres Road and South Irby and three people were taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

FCSO said Jeremy Jerome Middleton, 18, of Pineville, Tyrese Jaheen Shirer, 19, of Stephens, and Keion Jacquez Xavier Mitchell, 19, of Pineville were arrested on Tuesday.

According to the report, Middleton and Shirer allegedly entered the store armed with a handgun and a rifle. After pointing the weapons at two store clerks, FCSO says the two fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Middleton is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen pistol at the time of the robbery.

Shirer and Middleton are both charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, carrying or displaying a firearm in a public building, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Shirer is also charged with possession of a stolen pistol.

Mitchell is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony and criminal conspiracy.

All three are being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.

