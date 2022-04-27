Eric Richards started as a reporter for WMBF News in April 2022.

Prior to joining WMBF, Eric was an anchor and reporter at WFRV-TV in Green Bay Wisconsin. While there, he covered crime stories including the deadly Waukesha Parade tragedy in 2021 and other high-profile stories.

Born in New York, raised in Southern California, Eric began his career in high school, as a staff reporter at Bishop Amat Memorial High School’s “The Lancer.” During his time on the paper, he met and was mentored by now-retired KABC-TV anchor and reporter Gene Gleeson.

In 2016, Eric joined Long Beach Local News and co-anchored a weekly newscast. His duties also included covering breaking news and special projects in the city of Long Beach. While in that role, he covered the foiled terrorist attack which reportedly targeted various locations in and around Long Beach.

Eric has been an eyewitness to historic stories, like the helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. that killed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. Whether it was wall-to-wall coverage of a brush fire or police pursuit, Eric was on it.

If you have news tips or suggestions, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email him: Eric.Richards@wmbfnews.com.

