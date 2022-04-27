Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dining with Dockery: Brother Shuckers

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed back to Brother Shuckers on this week’s Dining with Dockery! If you missed the very first time we visited Brother Shuckers, you are in for a treat. Andrew swears by the Crab Claws! They’re the best!

Brother Shuckers has been in Myrtle Beach since 2012. They pride themselves on offering a relaxed dining atmosphere with some of the best quality seafood in the Grand Strand.

From lunch to dinner, they offer something for everyone and Andrew is trying a little bit of everything in this week’s episode.

Brother Shuckers is located at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd and if your looking for a taste yourself, you can visit their website for more information, hours and a look at the menu!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Horry County police investigating shots fired off CCU campus
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

Latest News

gst
Dining with Dockery at Brother Shuckers
gst
Overview of Brother Shuckers
gst
In the kitchen at Brother Shuckers
gst
Exploring the beauty of the coast at Myrtle Beach State Park