Deputies take 3 people into custody following Dollar General robbery in Florence County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people are in custody after a robbery in Florence County, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Deputies were responded to an alarm call Tuesday night at the Dollar General on Howe Springs Road, which authorities said turned out to be an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected robbers drove off in a car and headed toward South Irby Street.

The suspect vehicle was spotted at a convenience store on Green Acres Road and South Irby and three people were taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The names and charges haven’t been released at this time.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it will release more information at a later time.

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shooting
Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Shooting
.
Britton Scott Goodwin, former Scotland High band director
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
