Deputies searching for missing Darlington County man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Pee Dee man.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 69-year-old Billy Ray Davis was last seen April 1 on East Old Camden Road, located in the Hartsville area.

Deputies said Davis was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked t called the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.