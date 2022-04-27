Submit a Tip
Deputies searching for missing Darlington County man

Billy Ray Davis
Billy Ray Davis(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Pee Dee man.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 69-year-old Billy Ray Davis was last seen April 1 on East Old Camden Road, located in the Hartsville area.

Deputies said Davis was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked t called the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

