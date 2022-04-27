Submit a Tip
Darlington County woman charged after drug bust, deputies say

Crystal Blackburn
Crystal Blackburn(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing multiple charges after a drug bust, according to authorities.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant in the area of Weaver Street on Thursday, finding a quarter of an ounce of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Authorities also found methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl along with pills, morphine and marijuana.

Authorities found several drugs while executing a search warrant Wednesday in Darlington County.
Authorities found several drugs while executing a search warrant Wednesday in Darlington County.(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

Crystal Blackburn was arrested as a result and is facing several drug-related charges including trafficking heroin, distribution of heroin and second-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Online records show she’s being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

