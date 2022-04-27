Submit a Tip
Darlington County high school briefly locks down after reports of nearby gunshots

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee high school briefly went into lockdown Wednesday after reports of gunshots in the area.

Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington also told WMBF News that officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Edwards Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Washington added that the shooting involved people in one vehicle shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The Darlington County School District said the lockdown was enacted at the Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology.

In a statement sent to parents obtained by WMBF News, the district said that “everyone is safe,” but no one was allowed in or out of the school until police gave an all-clear.

A spokesperson for the district said the lockdown lasted around 30 minutes, and that the school resumed normal operations afterward.

The incident comes amid a series of shootings in the Pee Dee, including five in nearby Florence County over two days.

The Darlington Police Department and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

