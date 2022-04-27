Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darius Rucker bringing new music festival to Charleston this fall

Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker(SRE Entertainment)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music star Darius Rucker announced plans to bring a new music festival to his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina in October.

Riverfront Revival musical festival will feature curated offerings of the Lowcountry’s best food, libations, art, and culture along with music performances mixing country and rock on October 8 and 9 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

In addition to a headlining performance from Rucker, the two days of entertainment will also include performances by Brothers Osborne, Trampled By Turtles, Jimmie Allen, Charley Crockett, SUSTO, and more across two stages from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. daily.

Riverfront Revival
Riverfront Revival(SRE Entertainment)

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” shared Rucker in a news release. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall – and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!

Organizers say general admission tickets start at $124.50 per person (plus fees), with payment plans starting at just $25 down. VIP tickets start at $399.50 (plus fees), with payment plans starting at just $50 down. VIP ticket holders will have access to a dedicated entrance lane, priority viewing areas at both stages, VIP lounge areas, premium restrooms, a dedicated bar, and more.

Click here to buy tickets.

MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest Upstate mom for calling 911 one too many times

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after shooting in Murrells Inlet
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
Grand Dunes residents stand up to protest a proposed change to the Community Appearance Board...
‘This issue is quite emotional for a number of us’: Grand Dunes residents fight plan to speed up development approval process in Myrtle Beach
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County

Latest News

SCHP: Driver killed after hitting tree in Florence County
Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s.
FIRST ALERT: Warm & dry until weekend storm chances return
Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for development involving healthcare facility, Dollar General
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Horry County
VIDEO: Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for hospital project redevelopment
VIDEO: Conway leaders no longer recommend rezoning for hospital project redevelopment