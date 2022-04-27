CCU’s Melissa Jefferson earns another SBC athlete of the week honor

CONWAY, S.C. – For the second time in as many weeks and the third time this outdoor season, Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

This past Saturday at the University of South Carolina Outdoor Open, Jefferson posted yet another historic performance in two events for the Chanticleers. She won the 100-meter dash in 11.08 seconds, which marks her second victory in three meets in the 100-meter event.

She followed that by setting a new personal best, CCU school record, and Sun Belt Conference record in the 200-meters with a time of 22.46, finishing runner-up to 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix by a mere .06 seconds.

The Chanticleers’ track & field team will make their second trip in three weeks to the Sunshine State on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, when they visit Jacksonville, Florida to take part in the University of North Florida Invitational.

