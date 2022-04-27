Submit a Tip
Horry County Police investigating shots fired off CCU campus

Shooting at Carolina Pines prompts CCU shelter in place order
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an emergency alert to students Tuesday night telling them to shelter in place.

Sent at 8:44 p.m., the CCU message said there was a report of shots fired around 8:27 p.m. ay the Carolina Pines apartments, off-campus.

No injuries have been reported in this incident. Property was damaged at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Please avoid the area.

Horry County Police Department is investigating

