CCU men’s golf finishes 5th at Sun Belt Championship

Chants miss match play by one stroke
CCU men’s golf.
CCU men’s golf.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s golf team shot an 11-over 299 in Tuesday’s final round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Ark., to finish fifth with a three-round total of 905 (316-290-299). While CCU had the third-best round over the final day of play, the Chants came up one shot short in moving into the match-play round which will feature the top four times in stroke play.

Garrett Cooper had a top-five tournament finish after shooting a one-under round for the second consecutive round during the championship. He finished the day with four birdies and three bogeys, while his final score of six-over, 222 (80-71-71) tied him for fifth.

Tyler Gray also had a solid day carding a one-over 73. He was three-over after 10 holes but rebounded to birdie holes No. 17 and 18 to finish his scoring. He tied for 12th with an eight-over 224 (79-72-273).

Connor Newton also played well over the final day, shooting a three-over 75 in Tuesday’s action. He finished tied for 47th in the championship with a 19-over 235 (80-80-75). Seth Taylor couldn’t get anything going in the third round, as he shot a 14-over 86 in today’s round to finish the championship tied for 43rd with an 18-over 234 (77-71-86).

Trey Crenshaw finished his day with an eight-over 80 (39-41). He did not play in the opening round but finished the event with a 12-over 156 (76-80) in his final two rounds.

Georgia Southern and Little Rock finished stroke play tied for first place with a 25-over, 889. UTA (+36, 900) was third and Georgia State finished one stroke in front of CCU with a +40, 904. Those four teams will play in match play Wednesday to determine the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Champion.

Following the Chants in sixth place was ULM (+42, 906), with Texas State (+43, 907) seventh and South Alabama (+46, 910) eighth. Troy and Appalachian State finished tied for ninth at +49, 913, while Arkansas State and Louisiana finished tied for 11th with a +52, 916.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

