CCU baseball to host UNCW in make up game on May 3
Coastal and UNCW will make up the postponed game from April 5
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball head coach Gary Gilmore has announced that the Chanticleers will host the UNCW Seahawks in a rescheduled game on Tuesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The two teams were scheduled to play on Tuesday, April 5, but had the game postponed due to inclement weather.
Single-game and season tickets for the originally scheduled game versus UNCW on April 5 will be valid for the rescheduled contest on May 3. Fans will NOT need to get a new ticket for the game.
