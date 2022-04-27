Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Brother Shuckers Bistro in Myrtle Beach will celebrate their 10 year Anniversary this year

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located in Carolina Forest, Brother Shuckers in Myrtle Beach has unique menu items and a lot of hospitality.

They’re open for lunch daily from 12pm-4pm. Happy Hour starts at 4pm. Come along with us for some of their most popular dishes, some secrets in the kitchen, cocktails, and more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue fights 3-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach area
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Shooting
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Coroner identifies 76-year-old man killed after shooting in Murrells Inlet
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Horry County police investigating shots fired off CCU campus

Latest News

gst
Dining with Dockery: Brother Shuckers
gst
Cocktails at Brother Shuckers
gst
Dining with Dockery at Brother Shuckers
gst
Overview of Brother Shuckers