Brookgreen Gardens announces $20M initiative to expand, bring new exhibits

Brookgreen Gardens announced a $20 million initiative to expand its art, nature and history programs.(Source: Brookgreen Gardens)
By Ian Klein and WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Murrells Inlet attraction has big plans to expand and renovate its facilities.

Brookgreen Gardens announced on Wednesday a $20 million initiative to expand its art, nature and history programs.

The Campaign for the Next Generation is the first capital campaign in 25 years that will expand Brookgreen in four key areas: a new contemporary conservatory, new art facilities, expanded Lowcountry history exhibits and a new exhibit in the Lowcountry Zoo.

“We’re so excited this was part of our plan in the last 30 years. It was easy to go back and look at some of the projects we’ve done and see where we can put this funding to have the most impact,” said Brookgreen Gardens CEO Page Kiniry.

Brookgreen said $16.1 million has already been pledged and are looking for an additional $4 million.

“We’ve had a great response to the plans. We’re excited to open this effort to the general public. Anyone who has a love for Brookgreen can donate and it’s very exciting,” said Hal Holmes with Brookgreen Gardens.

