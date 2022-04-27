1 dead, suspect in custody after 3 shot in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said one of the three people who suffered gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning near Murrells Inlet has died.

Two other individuals involved in the incident are being treated in an area hospital.

According to the sheriff, the suspect has been detained. There is no threat to the community.

Deputies were called to the shooting on Wachesaw Road, which is off Highway 17 Bypass, shortly after midnight.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this story as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.