Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Harris has had no close contact with the president, per her office.
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, , April 13, 2022. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on both rapid and PCR tests, the White House reported Tuesday.

Vice President Harris is asymptomatic and planning to isolate and work from home, according to the statement from her office. The statement also said that she has had no close contact with President Biden or First Lady Jill Biden because of travel. Harris returned to Washington, D.C on Monday afternoon after spending the weekend in Los Angeles, California. She did not have any public events while in California.

The full statement reads:

Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Kirsten Allen

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230)
Be on the lookout: Search for Robeson County escaped inmates underway

Latest News

Lawmakers looking to make birth control more accessible in SC
Lawmakers looking to make birth control more accessible in SC
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Florida governor signs bill creating election police unit
Madison Cawthorn
New GOP-funded attack ad calls Rep. Madison Cawthorn a liar
South Carolina is hoping to get everyone in the state connected to high-speed internet at home...
Clyburn, Biden administration officials tout broadband investments during infrastructure law tour
South Carolina election vote
What you need to know: South Carolina 2022 Election Guide