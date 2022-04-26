Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Trial for two former Horry County deputies accused in van drownings set for May

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A trial date has been set for two former Horry County deputies who are accused of causing the deaths of two mental health patients.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed that the trial for Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop is scheduled for May 16 at the Marion County Courthouse.

Both men are charged in the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton, who died in September 2018 while being transported to a behavioral health center in Lancaster.

Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton drowned September 18, 2018 in the back of an Horry...
Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton drowned September 18, 2018 in the back of an Horry County Sheriff's Office transport van. (Source: Green and Newton families)

The Horry County prisoner transport van they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County caused by Hurricane Florence. Flood and Bishop were able to escape the van, but officials said Green and Newton were still locked inside. The two deputies were later fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Flood is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Clements said he will be trying the case, which he estimates to take about four days.

The trial was originally set for November 2021 but was delayed. No details were released on what caused the delay.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230)
Be on the lookout: Search for Robeson County escaped inmates underway

Latest News

crime scene tape
Coroner identifies 11-year-old shot, killed in Florence County over weekend
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: $10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
.
VIDEO: Trial for two former Horry County deputies accused in van drownings set for May