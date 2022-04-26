Trial for two former Horry County deputies accused in van drownings set for May

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A trial date has been set for two former Horry County deputies who are accused of causing the deaths of two mental health patients.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed that the trial for Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop is scheduled for May 16 at the Marion County Courthouse.

Both men are charged in the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton, who died in September 2018 while being transported to a behavioral health center in Lancaster.

Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton drowned September 18, 2018 in the back of an Horry County Sheriff's Office transport van. (Source: Green and Newton families)

The Horry County prisoner transport van they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County caused by Hurricane Florence. Flood and Bishop were able to escape the van, but officials said Green and Newton were still locked inside. The two deputies were later fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Flood is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Clements said he will be trying the case, which he estimates to take about four days.

The trial was originally set for November 2021 but was delayed. No details were released on what caused the delay.

