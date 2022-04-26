Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina ranks #5 as most dangerous state for bicyclists

South Carolina ranks #5 as most dangerous state for biking
South Carolina ranks #5 as most dangerous state for biking
By Shale Remien
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We all driving on Upstate roads can be dangerous and it turns out riding a bike on them is no different.

According to data gathered over a 10 year plan from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows South Carolina ranks at number 5 for the most dangerous state for bicyclists.

“It scares me that cars are not paying attention, it scares me when drivers are going too fast, it scares me when drivers are looking at their telephone instead of driving,” Steve Baker said. Baker and Robert Bailey are both members of the Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club.

One year ago, Bailey was hit on his bicycle by a car.

“Last June I was out riding and a driver rolled through a stop sign thanking he didn’t see a car or a truck coming, and chose to pull out and I was unable to stop in time which collided,” Bailey said.

They’re asking people to focus on the windshield and not on your home screen.

“I would say the most important is that the people that we encounter on the road are sons, daughters, and and god parents, they are people that just want to get home,” Bailey said.

Unfortunately, 178 bicyclists did not make it home between 2010 and 2019 in South Carolina, they say more bike lanes may be a problem solving path.

“We would want to see these developments when is the most cost effective, and we want to see it all over the area across the board,”

South Carolina shows 49% higher deaths per 100,000 than the national average.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230)
Be on the lookout: Search for Robeson County escaped inmates underway

Latest News

Left to right: Crandell Burgess and Montarrio Graham
Suspects connected to 11-year-old boy’s shooting death in Florence County released from jail
Driver detained near Greenwood Mall
VIDEO: Robbery suspect detained at restaurant after trying to flee scene, police say
Moments after the first sounds of gunfire at a North Charleston youth baseball game Monday...
McMaster, Cunningham release statements after gunfire outside youth baseball game
Stephen Flood (left) and Joshua Bishop were fired from the Horry County Sheriff's Office...
Trial for two former Horry County deputies accused in van drownings set for May
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: $10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game