Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘old case’ near Red Springs

beson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators along...
beson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators along with assistance from the SBI have been conducting an investigation along the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road near Red Springs(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, SN.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an “old case” near Red Springs.

RCSO Homicide Division Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators conducted an investigation Monday along the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road Monday night.

The sheriff will provide additional details Tuesday.

RCSO was assisted by N.C. State Bureau Investigation (SBI).

beson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators along...
beson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators along with assistance from the SBI have been conducting an investigation along the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road near Red Springs(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
beson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators along...
beson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators along with assistance from the SBI have been conducting an investigation along the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road near Red Springs(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash
Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
Deputies: 11-year-old killed in Florence County shooting

Latest News

Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Myrtle Beach cab drivers request proposal for rate increase ‘after 15 years’
Migrants walk on a dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, on March 23, 2021, after...
Judge plans to hit pause on Biden effort to end Trump-era Covid restriction at border
WMBF News at 6
VIDEO: Mayor, law enforcement call on community help following rash of deadly shootings in Florence County
Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player