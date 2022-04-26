Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘old case’ near Red Springs

ROBESON COUNTY, SN.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an “old case” near Red Springs.

RCSO Homicide Division Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators conducted an investigation Monday along the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road Monday night.

The sheriff will provide additional details Tuesday.

RCSO was assisted by N.C. State Bureau Investigation (SBI).

