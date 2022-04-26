Submit a Tip
Police: Suspect wanted in murder of Florence teen turns self in

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A suspect wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Dairyont’ae Thurston Shaw turned himself into police Tuesday.

Michael Antwon Williams turned himself in to authorities at the Florence Police Department. Williams was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a dangerous weapon during a violent crime.

Late Saturday, the Florence Police Department was called to the area of Philadelphia Place shortly after 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting victim.

Responding officers then found the victim fatally shot in the driveway.

Williams is scheduled for a bond hearing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

