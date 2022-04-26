Laurinburg police K9s to receive new body armor

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Two of Laurinburg’s four-legged officers will be getting some extra protection.

Laurinburg police K9s Ronky and Oto will receive bullet and stab protective vests in about eight to 10 weeks. It’s all thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vests are sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Jessica Sutton and American Legion Riders post #497. They will also be embroidered with “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43,” who is Sutton’s son who died back in 2015.

Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and other related agencies. Since the nonprofit started in 2009, it has provided over 4,600 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you’re asked to call 508-824-6978. You can also CLICK HERE to make a donation or mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

