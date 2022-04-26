Horry County Fire Rescue fighting two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is currently working a residential structure fire on Arezzo Way in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said a second alarm was sent and a second home has caught fire.

Carter McCullen, who lives in the neighborhood, said the fire appeared to start with a strike of lightning.

He also said he did not think anyone was at home at either house when the fire started.

Please avoid the area, as this is an active incident.

HCFR was dispatched to this call at 6:48 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Fire is also responding.

