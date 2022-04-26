Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue fighting two-alarm fire in Myrtle Beach

Arezzo fire
Arezzo fire(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Eric Richards and S.E. Jenkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is currently working a residential structure fire on Arezzo Way in Myrtle Beach.

LIVESTREAM on Facebook - 2-alrm fire in Myrtle Beach

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said a second alarm was sent and a second home has caught fire.

Carter McCullen, who lives in the neighborhood, said the fire appeared to start with a strike of lightning.

He also said he did not think anyone was at home at either house when the fire started.

Please avoid the area, as this is an active incident.

HCFR was dispatched to this call at 6:48 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Fire is also responding.

