Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend.

The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only.

A Celebration of Life will be held the following day at South Florence High School, open to the public.

Dickens was killed early Sunday morning.

Myrtle Beach police said officers were called to reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 12th Avenue North and Withers Alley. MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest later confirmed the shooting itself happened at a parking lot along Mr. Joe White Avenue. Officials said during the bond hearing that there were about 20 shots fired and about 20-30 people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Dy’Quavyon “Quay” Dickens was shot and brought to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died.

Multiple arrests have been made.

Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers also arrested 22-year-old Li’quan Tyrese Hickson of Effingham. He is charged with accessory after the fact.

A prosecutor said that Jackson and Hickson are brothers.

The case is still under investigation.

