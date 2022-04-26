FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another warm start to the day as you head out the door to begin your Tuesday. We’re giving you the First Alert to an incoming cold front that will bring showers and storms by the evening hours today.

TODAY

Highs today will remain warm before showers and storms roll in. (WMBF)

Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s at the beach and the upper 80s inland today. We will start off with plenty of sunshine before clouds begin to thicken by the afternoon hours. The beach or pool still looks okay for today. However, those showers and storms will approach by the afternoon and evening.

The approaching cold front will bring showers & storms to the region by the evening hours. (WMBF)

Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the Pee Dee by the mid afternoon and slowly move toward the Grand Strand by the evening commute and linger through the evening hours. The showers and storms will not be widespread with some areas not seeing any rain at all. The latest model guidance keeps the chance for showers and a few storms around through the early morning hours Wednesday (2-3 AM).

Showers will continue into the late evening hours before coming to an end early Wednesday morning. (WMBF)

While severe storms are not likely, a few storms may produce some strong winds and frequent lightning with a level 1 severe storm risk in place. The rain that falls will also bring some brief relief from the pollen for those struggling with allergies this week.

REST OF THE WEEK

The cold front will move off shore late tonight allowing cooler temperatures to filter into the region. Daytime temperatures will return to the lower and middle 70s for the end of week with mostly sunny skies.

Cooler weather returns for the end of the week with plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

The upcoming weekend will see the temperatures returning to the upper 70s, but will also include the risk of a few showers and storms

