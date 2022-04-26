Female Boxer from Beast Boxing is working hard to make Team USA

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Summer Griffiths is a junior at Socastee High School and when she isn’t in the classroom, she is training at the gym.

Summer is hopeful after years of hard work that she will make Team USA for the 2024 Olympics.

She will be competing in the regional qualifiers in Cleveland, Ohio this month and if she does well, she will compete in the national qualifiers in December.

You can see Summer Griffiths in the ring at Mayhem in Myrtle 5 happening on Saturday, May 21st at Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach. She will be one of the amateur fights that night starting at 5pm.

