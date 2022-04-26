Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Female Boxer from Beast Boxing is working hard to make Team USA

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Summer Griffiths is a junior at Socastee High School and when she isn’t in the classroom, she is training at the gym.

Summer is hopeful after years of hard work that she will make Team USA for the 2024 Olympics.

She will be competing in the regional qualifiers in Cleveland, Ohio this month and if she does well, she will compete in the national qualifiers in December.

You can see Summer Griffiths in the ring at Mayhem in Myrtle 5 happening on Saturday, May 21st at Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach. She will be one of the amateur fights that night starting at 5pm.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230)
Be on the lookout: Search for Robeson County escaped inmates underway

Latest News

gst
Myrtle Beach State Park- Part 2
gst
Myrtle Beach State Park- Part 1
gst
Myrtle Beach State Park- Part 4
gst
Summer Griffiths from Beast Boxing