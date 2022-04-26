Submit a Tip
Family, coaches remember Florence teen killed in Myrtle Beach

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family mourn the loss of South Florence high school student Quay Dickens who was shot and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach.

The director of Upward Stars Pee Dee Basketball, Darryl Kelly Jr. never thought Dickens would be the victim of a deadly shooting.

“It’s unfortunate to say that we lost him to gun violence,” said Kelly.

Quay was a student-athlete playing football and basketball. His passing was devastating news for his Upward Stars Pee Dee basketball coach Patrick Paul.

“For me, I took it hard cause he told me that I was someone he looked up to,” said Paul.

Paul described Dickens as a devoted athlete always looking for ways to improve.

Quay had a bright future ahead of him and had already earned a football scholarship at Tusculum University.

His sister Euniqua Jones, who graduated from Coastal Carolina University, said she couldn’t believe it was real when she was told of her brother’s death.

“I was broken I was the first to be informed about his passing. I just knew it had to be a mistake and I kept showing [police], to look at the picture again and again. I just knew they had it wrong like it couldn’t be my baby,” said Jones.

His upbeat attitude will be missed by many people in the Florence Community. Hundreds who knew him shared condolences on social media.

Jones wants everyone to remember Dickens as a lovable person.

“He was so joyous, and he was lively like. He can make a room light up for who he was,” said Jones.

His family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday at South Florence High School.

