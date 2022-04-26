Submit a Tip
Exploring the beauty of the coast at Myrtle Beach State Park

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sometimes a trip outdoors is just what the doctor ordered. Located in the heart of Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach State Park is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle.

We loved learning about the history, taking you to some places you may have never seen, and learning some helpful tips for visiting.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

