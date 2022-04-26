Submit a Tip
Escaped Lumberton inmates captured; investigation into escape underway

Craig Guess Jr., Arlo Swink Jr.
Craig Guess Jr., Arlo Swink Jr.(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Two inmates who escaped from a prison in Lumberton are now back in custody.

Authorities said 39-year-old Craig Guess Jr. and 38-year-old Arlo Swink Jr. escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center around 3 p.m. Monday.

They were found by Department of Public Safety officers on foot near the facility a few hours later.

Both were serving 90-day periods of confinement for violating their post-release supervision, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Guess had been convicted of trying to obtain property under false pretenses in 2019 and Swink was convicted of drug offense in 2021.

The two have now been sent to a higher custody level facility and will be charged with felony escape.

An investigation is underway into how they escaped.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed violations of their probation.

