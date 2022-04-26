‘Deputies must knock’: NC sheriff bans no-knock warrants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller has released a new policy that bans the use of no-knock warrants.

The policy says before entering, deputies must knock and give appropriate notice of their identity and purpose to the person in apparent control of the premises in order to enter. After announcing their identity and purpose, and if the deputies believe that admittance is being denied or unreasonably delayed, the force necessary to complete the entry may be used.

The purpose of the policy is to set forth the procedures for conducting searches of persons, vehicles, and structures with and without search warrants, according to the policy.

“This ban on no-knock warrants is both an officer safety and public safety measure. Entering a residence or business without giving the notification is a high-risk endeavor for our personnel and all involved, that level of risk is not warranted,” said Sheriff Miller in a news release.

