Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Deputies must knock’: NC sheriff bans no-knock warrants

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller has released a new policy that bans the use of no-knock warrants.

The policy says before entering, deputies must knock and give appropriate notice of their identity and purpose to the person in apparent control of the premises in order to enter. After announcing their identity and purpose, and if the deputies believe that admittance is being denied or unreasonably delayed, the force necessary to complete the entry may be used.

The purpose of the policy is to set forth the procedures for conducting searches of persons, vehicles, and structures with and without search warrants, according to the policy.

“This ban on no-knock warrants is both an officer safety and public safety measure. Entering a residence or business without giving the notification is a high-risk endeavor for our personnel and all involved, that level of risk is not warranted,” said Sheriff Miller in a news release.

MORE NEWS: Preventing another Woodruff Road: Upstate cities talk new partnership

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230)
Be on the lookout: Search for Robeson County escaped inmates underway

Latest News

Laurinburg police K9s Ronky and Oto will receive bullet and stab protective vests all thanks to...
Laurinburg police K9s to receive new body armor
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Craig Guess Jr., Arlo Swink Jr.
Escaped Lumberton inmates captured; investigation into escape underway
crime scene tape
Authorities investigating homicide in Robeson County