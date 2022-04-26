Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies 11-year-old shot, killed in Florence County over weekend

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner has released the name of a little boy who authorities said was accidentally shot and killed during a dispute in the Scranton area.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified 11-year-old Zion Burgess as the victim.

Two men have been charged in connection to the little boy’s shooting death along Glendale School Road.

RELATED COVERAGE | Two charged in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old Florence County boy

Investigators said 35-year-old Montarrio Graham was armed when he came onto a neighbor’s property.

He’s accused of not leaving the property despite several warnings and then got into a fight with 27-year-old Crandell Burgess.

Authorities said Crandell Burgess tried to shoot Graham but instead shot the 11-year-old boy.

Left to right: Crandell Burgess and Montarrio Graham
Left to right: Crandell Burgess and Montarrio Graham(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Zion Burgess was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The relationship between Crandell Burgess and Zion Burgess has not been revealed.

Crandell Burgess is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Graham is charged with stalking, trespassing, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Both men remain at the Florence County Detention Center.

The little boy was one of four people shot and killed in Florence County over the weekend.

Florence city and county leaders called on the community to come together and work with law enforcement to try and make the streets safer.

