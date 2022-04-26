Submit a Tip
CCU’s Reid VanScoter named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

Conference weekly award is the first for the Chant
CCU pitcher Reid VanScoter.
CCU pitcher Reid VanScoter.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior Reid VanScoter was named the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week for his performance last week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

VanScoter had his best collegiate outing last Friday night versus UT Arlington yet did not factor in the decision. The lefty went a career-long 8.0-complete innings and took a 2-1 lead into the ninth. He allowed just one run on three hits, zero walks, and struck out six batters. He threw five 1-2-3 innings, including in the eighth inning, and allowed just one runner past second base over his eight innings on the mound. He held UTA to a .115 batting average but did not factor in the win as the Mavs took the lead in the ninth against the CCU bullpen before the Chants walked it off in the bottom of the ninth.

The quality start was his sixth out of 10 starts this season, and he lowered his ERA to 2.56 on the year.

Coastal (22-14-1, 11-6-1 SBC) will be in action tonight at the College of Charleston (26-13, 13-2 CAA) before returning to Sun Belt Conference action this weekend at No. 17/24 Georgia Southern (27-12, 14-4 SBC) on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 29-May 1.

