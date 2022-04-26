Authorities investigating homicide in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place Monday night.

Not many details were given, but Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators were on the scene of the homicide in the 70 block of Pine Street in the Shannon area.

More details are expected to be released later.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

