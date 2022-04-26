Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Authorities investigating homicide in Robeson County

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place Monday night.

Not many details were given, but Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators were on the scene of the homicide in the 70 block of Pine Street in the Shannon area.

More details are expected to be released later.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Noah C. Maynor
Man charged with murder after allegedly killing father in Robeson County
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina

Latest News

Rain chances increase this afternoon and into the evening hours.
FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms this evening
Horry County Schools begins process to design 2 new elementary schools
.
VIDEO: Arrests made in shooting death of 17-year-old football player, homecoming king
.
VIDEO: Horry County Schools begins process to design 2 new elementary schools