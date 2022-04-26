Authorities find body buried in Robeson County backyard following months-long investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A body was recovered in the backyard of a home in Red Springs after a months-long investigation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that for months they have been conducting interviews and follow-ups that resulted in the discovery of the body that was buried behind a home Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road.

RELATED COVERAGE | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘old case’ near Red Springs

beson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators along with assistance from the SBI have been conducting an investigation along the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road near Red Springs (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and Robeson County Public Works to help with the grid search.

The remains will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office so the body can be identified and determine the cause of death.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office will also be notified of the findings.

It’s not clear at this point which case this body is connected to.

The case continues to be investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.