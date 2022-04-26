Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Actor Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake

FILE: Cary Elwes, left, and Finn Wolfhard attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at...
FILE: Cary Elwes, left, and Finn Wolfhard attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. Elwes said he is recovering after a rattlesnake bite.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Though it wasn’t a “Rodent of Unusual Size,” or ROUS, it still delivered a fearsome bite.

Actor Cary Elwes said he was hospitalized after he was bitten by rattlesnake, he revealed in an Instagram post showing his injured finger.

Warning: The wounded finger looks pretty nasty.

Elwes is best known for his work in the ‘80s movie “The Princess Bride,” which included the oversized rodents he referenced in his post.

Elwes said he was “grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care.”

The bite happened Saturday as Elwes was working in the yard of his Malibu home, KABC reported.

Elwes said he’s “recovering well.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
SLED will be announcing the results of anti human trafficking operations.
SLED, AG Wilson announce 13 arrests related to commercial sex
Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230)
Be on the lookout: Search for Robeson County escaped inmates underway

Latest News

The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Justices hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico
Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion...
Can Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain
Craig Guess Jr., Arlo Swink Jr.
Escaped Lumberton inmates captured; investigation into escape underway