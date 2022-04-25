Two charged in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old Florence County boy

FLORENCE COUNTY. S.C. (WMBF) – Two Florence County men have been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of an 11-year-old boy, deputies said.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as 27-year-old Crandell Burgess and 35-year-old Montarrio Graham.

The shooting happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road.

Deputies said their investigation revealed that Graham, while armed with a gun, came onto a neighbor’s property.

Graham reportedly failed to leave despite several warnings and got into a verbal dispute with Burgess.

According to deputies, Burgess attempted to shoot Graham but instead fatally shot the child. The boy has yet to be identified.

Burgess is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Graham is charged with stalking, trespassing, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Both men are currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

