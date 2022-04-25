Submit a Tip
SLED to announce results of human trafficking operations

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they’ll be announcing the results of human trafficking operations Monday.

The joint announcement comes alongside members of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and other partners across the state. WIS News 10 will stream the joint conference starting at 2 p.m. on our digital platforms.

The operations have targeted commercial sex buyers.

Law enforcement agencies at the conference include:

  • South Carolina Attorney General’s Office
  • South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force
  • Hardeeville Police Department
  • Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
  • Summerville Police Department
  • Florence County Sheriff’s Office
  • The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office
  • Charleston Police Department
  • Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
  • Low Country Region Human Trafficking Task Force
  • The Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force
  • Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

