Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC gas prices creep up after weeks of decline

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose for the first time in weeks, up...
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose for the first time in weeks, up more than five cents.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose for the first time in weeks, up more than five cents.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 5.6 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.75. That’s 15.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.18 higher than one year ago.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.46 while the highest was $4.29, a difference of 83 cents per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $3.56 per gallon.

The national average also rose, climbing 4.4 cents per gallon to $4.11, 13.3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.24 higher than one year ago.

De Haan says the rise in gas prices coincides with the rise of oil prices last week and cautions that the global imbalance between supply and demand will continue to drive pricing.

“The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline,” De Haan said. “But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens - something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash
Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
Deputies: 11-year-old killed in Florence County shooting
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations

Latest News

For the first time, the Long Bay Symphony and ‘Violins of Hope’ performed at Myrtle Beach High...
Holocaust survivor shares story as Grand Strand symphony honors victims
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday night in Robeson County.
Investigation underway after man found dead in Robeson County
The game of baseball has brought childhood friends from Chicago back together in the Grand...
Little League teammates reunite as coaches for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Holocaust survivor shares story as Grand Strand symphony honors victims
Holocaust survivor shares story as Grand Strand symphony honors victims