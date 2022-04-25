Submit a Tip
The Play that Goes Wrong presented by The Long Bay Theatre is just around the corner!

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Theatre will perform The Play that Goes Wrong and the former First Presbyterian Church May 13-May 29, 2022.

We loved catching up with Director Greg London on some of what you can expect. Plus, we even took a look behind the scenes.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

