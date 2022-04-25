Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach cab drivers request proposal for rate increase ‘after 15 years’

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - At the most recent Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, cab drivers voiced concerns over cab rates and gas prices.

Currently, it costs $3.50 to be picked up by a taxi and ride for 1/8 a mile. After that, it costs 35 cents per 1/8 of a mile.

“That’s what we get paid period,” said Michelle Reine, a Myrtle Beach cab driver. “And tips. So there’s no extra. We don’t get paid extra. That’s it.”

The current proposal is to keep the base rate of $3.50 but each additional 1/8 mile and each wait time of 55 seconds would cost 45 cents.

In addition, passengers in excess of one person per trip above the age of 15 will cost $1.

Corbin Esterak, a Myrtle Beach cab owner and operator, says it’s been about 15 years since the last rate increase, and he’s feeling the expense very close to home.

“The issue isn’t the matter of lack of business, the issue is inflation,” said Esterak. “Repairs are going up, gas is continuing to go up. We’ve seen it drop and start to go back up. When you take $100 to the grocery store it doesn’t stretch you like it did last year. You’re needing $125 to $150 for what you bought last year.

“We need this. We’ve seen a 45% inflation rate in those 15 years. Name another business that has not raised prices in 15 years, there’s not one”

City leaders agree that a rate change would be doable for local cab drivers.

“Things have certainly changed in that amount of time and plus gas has gotten more expensive here lately, so it seems a reasonable request, so I think council will probably approve it,” said Mark Kruea, the City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer.

Council members will vote on the first reading of the cab fare rate increase at the next meeting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash
Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
Deputies: 11-year-old killed in Florence County shooting
Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

Latest News

Migrants walk on a dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, on March 23, 2021, after...
Judge plans to hit pause on Biden effort to end Trump-era Covid restriction at border
WMBF News at 6
VIDEO: Mayor, law enforcement call on community help following rash of deadly shootings in Florence County
Tai'yuan Jackson, Li'quan Hickson
Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player
Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230)
Be on the lookout: Search for Robeson County escaped inmates underway