Myrtle Beach cab drivers request proposal for rate increase ‘after 15 years’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - At the most recent Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, cab drivers voiced concerns over cab rates and gas prices.

Currently, it costs $3.50 to be picked up by a taxi and ride for 1/8 a mile. After that, it costs 35 cents per 1/8 of a mile.

“That’s what we get paid period,” said Michelle Reine, a Myrtle Beach cab driver. “And tips. So there’s no extra. We don’t get paid extra. That’s it.”

The current proposal is to keep the base rate of $3.50 but each additional 1/8 mile and each wait time of 55 seconds would cost 45 cents.

In addition, passengers in excess of one person per trip above the age of 15 will cost $1.

Corbin Esterak, a Myrtle Beach cab owner and operator, says it’s been about 15 years since the last rate increase, and he’s feeling the expense very close to home.

“The issue isn’t the matter of lack of business, the issue is inflation,” said Esterak. “Repairs are going up, gas is continuing to go up. We’ve seen it drop and start to go back up. When you take $100 to the grocery store it doesn’t stretch you like it did last year. You’re needing $125 to $150 for what you bought last year.

“We need this. We’ve seen a 45% inflation rate in those 15 years. Name another business that has not raised prices in 15 years, there’s not one”

City leaders agree that a rate change would be doable for local cab drivers.

“Things have certainly changed in that amount of time and plus gas has gotten more expensive here lately, so it seems a reasonable request, so I think council will probably approve it,” said Mark Kruea, the City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer.

Council members will vote on the first reading of the cab fare rate increase at the next meeting on Tuesday.

