Man charged with murder after allegedly killing father in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged for the alleged killing of his father Sunday night in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 7:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Highway 72 West in Pembroke for reports of a person shot.

The victim, identified as Patrick L. Maynor, 52, of Pembroke, was found dead in the front yard when deputies arrived at the scene. Deputies say Maynor was also stabbed.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday that Noah C. Maynor, 20, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies say Noah C. Maynor is the son of Patrick L. Maynor.

The motive for the murder is not known at this time, according to deputies. The incident remains under investigation.

Noah C. Maynor is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.