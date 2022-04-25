Local Man is in need of a Living Donor for a Kidney

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Eddie Clay lives in Pawleys Island and is dealing with kidney failure. He is in need of a Living Donor because he is not eligible for the deceased donor list.

Eddie is reaching out to the Grand Strand community for help. Here is what the MUSC transplant team wants the community to know about being a living donor:

1. You need just one kidney to live a healthy, long life.

2. The recuperation period is usually fairly quick, generally two weeks.

3. You will have a separate team of healthcare professionals to evaluate you as a living donor. Their job is to help you understand the risks and benefits and look out for your best interest.

4. Donors can be any blood type to help.

5. Testing is paid by insurance.

If you are interested in being a living donor visit musc.co/livingdonorform and if you would like to learn more information on how you can help Eddie Clay, please call the MUSC Living Donor Program Facilitator Lilian Jarvinen at 843-792-7142 or email her at jarvinen@musc.edu.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.