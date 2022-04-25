Little League teammates reunite as coaches for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The game of baseball has brought childhood friends from Chicago back together in the Grand Strand.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ hitting coach Steve Pollakov and strength and conditioning coach Mark Weisman met in Chicago as kids and played on the same Little League team.

“We were in third grade,” said Weisman. “We met in like the park district and then we were both pretty good players, so we were on the travel teams together.”

Pollakov even helped Weisman join the Chicago Cubs organization.

“As soon as I found out that in the strength and conditioning department that we might have needed another individual who can help be a part of greatness here in this organization, I reached out to him and he took care of it from there,” said Pollakov.

“We happened to drive from Springdale, Arizona to here 30 hours here together,” added Weisman. “So we caught up on old times real fast and back in the day our dads drove us to Cooperstown for one of the tournaments, so we were kind of reminiscing like ah, the tables have turned we’re the ones driving now.”

It’s a full circle moment for these friends and now coworkers.

“It’s incredible,” said Pollakov. “It really is. You know I think that’s just kind of how life works where special people end up staying around special people over a long period of time and things happen the way they should and it goes to show that there’s something very special brewing around right now the Chicago Cubs organization.”

