Investigation underway after man found dead in Robeson County

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday night in Robeson County.
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday night in Robeson County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday night in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was found in the 8800 block of N.C. 72 West near Pembroke.

Criminal and crime scene investigators from the sheriff’s office assisted deputies at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

