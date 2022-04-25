Holocaust survivor shares story as Grand Strand symphony honors victims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, the Long Bay Symphony and ‘Violins of Hope’ performed at Myrtle Beach High School this past weekend.

The orchestra played ‘A Melancholy Beauty’ oratorio composed by Geogi Andreev from Bulgaria. The founder of Varna International, Kalin Tchonev, was excited to share the story behind the music.

“Today’s event tells the unique story of the rescue [of] all Bulgaria Jews during the Holocaust,” said Tchonev.

Musicians from the Grand Strand had the opportunity to play century old violins that were restored. These violins were once played by musicians who either died during the Holocaust or managed to survive.

“We are thrilled to release the sound of hope through this historic instrument which were [sic] played in the concentration camps in the direst conditions,” said Tchonev.

Some people in the crowd teared up from listening to these violins. The orchestra also inspired Holocaust survivor Hugo Schiller to share his story.

“We were the first Jews deported out of Germany into a camp in France. They were holding us, we didn’t know at the time, while they were building the death camp in Poland,” said Schiller.

He was only 9 years old when he was sent to a concentration camp. When he was sent away to another camp, he never though that was the last time he would see his father and mother. Schiller said as a kid he would try to find the joy in the most miserable times.

“Anything was better than where we are. Turned out they were right cause our camp got cleaned out,” said Schiller.

The large scale performance will travel to North Charleston, Greenville and in Columbia until May 8.

