Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Holocaust survivor shares story as Grand Strand symphony honors victims

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, the Long Bay Symphony and ‘Violins of Hope’ performed at Myrtle Beach High School this past weekend.

The orchestra played ‘A Melancholy Beauty’ oratorio composed by Geogi Andreev from Bulgaria. The founder of Varna International, Kalin Tchonev, was excited to share the story behind the music.

“Today’s event tells the unique story of the rescue [of] all Bulgaria Jews during the Holocaust,” said Tchonev.

Musicians from the Grand Strand had the opportunity to play century old violins that were restored. These violins were once played by musicians who either died during the Holocaust or managed to survive.

“We are thrilled to release the sound of hope through this historic instrument which were [sic] played in the concentration camps in the direst conditions,” said Tchonev.

Some people in the crowd teared up from listening to these violins. The orchestra also inspired Holocaust survivor Hugo Schiller to share his story.

“We were the first Jews deported out of Germany into a camp in France. They were holding us, we didn’t know at the time, while they were building the death camp in Poland,” said Schiller.

He was only 9 years old when he was sent to a concentration camp. When he was sent away to another camp, he never though that was the last time he would see his father and mother. Schiller said as a kid he would try to find the joy in the most miserable times.

“Anything was better than where we are. Turned out they were right cause our camp got cleaned out,” said Schiller.

The large scale performance will travel to North Charleston, Greenville and in Columbia until May 8.

You can still get your ticket here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
1 killed, 3 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Serious injuries reported in Horry County boat crash
Man killed in Horry County boat crash, coroner says
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
Deputies: 11-year-old killed in Florence County shooting
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose for the first time in weeks, up...
SC gas prices creep up after weeks of decline
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday night in Robeson County.
Investigation underway after man found dead in Robeson County
The game of baseball has brought childhood friends from Chicago back together in the Grand...
Little League teammates reunite as coaches for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Holocaust survivor shares story as Grand Strand symphony honors victims
Holocaust survivor shares story as Grand Strand symphony honors victims